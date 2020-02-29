Sports Minute: Terry leads Texas St. over Texas-Arlington 87-85 in 3OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Eric Terry had a career-high 30 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 12 seconds left in the third overtime, as Texas State narrowly defeated Texas-Arlington 87-85 in triple overtime. David Azore led the Mavericks with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

