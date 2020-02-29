Sports Minute: Terry leads Texas St. over Texas-Arlington 87-85 in 3OT
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Eric Terry had a career-high 30 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 12 seconds left in the third overtime, as Texas State narrowly defeated Texas-Arlington 87-85 in triple overtime. David Azore led the Mavericks with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
