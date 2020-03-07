Sports Minute: Terry Rozier scores 24 points, Hornets beat Rockets 108-99

By RICHARD WALKER

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Terry Rozier scored 24 points and the fast-starting Charlotte Hornets beat the slumping Houston Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night. The Hornets roared ahead 20-0 in the first 6 1/2 minutes. The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions. Houston twice closed within three in the second quarter and within five in the third quarter. The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12. James Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th career triple-double and fourth this season. He also had 10 of Houston's 21 turnovers.

