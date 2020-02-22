Sports Minute: Terry scores 20 to carry Texas St. over Georgia St. 86-76

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Eric Terry matched his career high with 20 points as Texas State defeated Georgia State 86-76. Nijal Pearson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Texas State, which won its fourth consecutive game. Caleb Asberry added 13 points and Alonzo Sule had 12. Kane Williams tied a career high with 23 points plus seven rebounds and six assists for Georgia State. Corey Allen added 17 points. Justin Roberts had 11 points.

