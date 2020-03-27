Sports Minute: Terry Tausch, All-American at Texas and NFL vet, dies at 61

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Terry Tausch, an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran, has died. He was 61. The Longhorns announced Tausch passed away Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. His older brother, Gary Tausch, told San Antonio TV station KENS that the death was “sudden." He did not cite a cause. Tausch played seven seasons as a guard for the Minnesota Vikings after being drafted in the second round in 1982. He won a Super Bowl in his last year in the league with the San Francisco 49ers.

