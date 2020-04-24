Sports Minute: Texans agree to 3-year extension with Tunsil
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
The Houston Texans have signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million contract extension. He had one year left on his current deal that will pay him more than $10 million this season. Tunsil is 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. The Texans acquired Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami in August.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
SNAP recipients will be able to purchase groceries online
-
Valley retailers officially reopen for curbside, delivery services
-
No foul play suspected in toddlers death investigation in Donna
-
We just want the option to work again, says McAllen cosmetologist
-
Cameron County parks, beaches to reopen with restrictions