Sports Minute: Texans fall flat in 38-24 loss to Broncos after beating Pats

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - After a big win over New England last week, the Houston Texans had a chance to pad their lead in the AFC South with a win over the Denver Broncos. Instead they came out flat in a terrible first half and the Broncos rolled to a 38-24 victory.

