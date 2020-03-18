Sports Minute: Texans fill running back hole with shocking trade of Hopkins

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - The trade of DeAndre Hopkins leaves a huge hole in the Houston Texans' offense. But the Texans did address one glaring free agency need with the shocking trade of the star receiver to Arizona by receiving running back David Johnson in the deal. The Texans were in need of a running back with both Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller becoming free agents this week. Randall Cobb could help fill the void left by Hopkins. Cobb has had a strong career with his first eight seasons in Green Bay before joining the Cowboys last season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.