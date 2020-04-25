Sports Minute: Texans' O'Brien uses 1st draft as GM to address many needs

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

Coach Bill O’Brien addressed many of the Houston Texans’ needs in his first draft as the team’s general manager, despite not having a first-round pick. Houston added defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the second round and Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard in the third. With two picks in the fourth round they got offensive lineman Charlie Heck and cornerback John Reid. They wrapped up their draft with Rhode Island receiver Isaiah Coulter in the fifth round.

