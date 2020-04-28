Sports Minute: Texans release Gipson a year into three-year contract
By The Associated Press
The Houston Texans have released veteran safety Tashuan Gipson just one year after signing him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract. Gipson started 14 games for Houston last season before landing on injured reserve because of a back injury. The 29-year-old Gipson had 55 tackles and three interceptions in his one season with the Texans.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr transforms old fire station to community 2020 Census headquarters
-
Weslaco businesses to submit work safe plan before reopening
-
First year PSJA teacher steps up to help students, veteran educators transition...
-
City of Elsa offers free face masks to residents who completed 2020...
-
Restaurant chain hands out free meals to Valley medical professionals