Sports Minute: Texans release Gipson a year into three-year contract

3 hours 37 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 4:38 PM April 28, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The Associated Press

The Houston Texans have released veteran safety Tashuan Gipson just one year after signing him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract. Gipson started 14 games for Houston last season before landing on injured reserve because of a back injury. The 29-year-old Gipson had 55 tackles and three interceptions in his one season with the Texans.

