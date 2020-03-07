Sports Minute: Texas A&M-CC beats Houston Baptist, gets tourney berth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Tony Lewis scored 12 points and a go-ahead jumper with 1:17 to play and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi clinched a Southland Conference Tournament berth with an 84-78 win over Houston Baptist in the regular-season finale for both teams. Jordan Hairston scored 20 points and Myles Smith had 18 with five assists for the Islanders (14-17, 10-10), whose tournament seeding remains to be determined. Elijah Schmidt scored 12 points. Jalon Gates hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Huskies (4-25, 4-16), who made a season high 13 of 20 3s (65%). Ian DuBose added 17 points to move into eighth on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,446 career points. Murphy finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.