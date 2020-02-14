Sports Minute: Texas A&M downs Missouri 68-51 behind Nebo

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Josh Nebo scored 18 points and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 68-51. The Aggies (11-10, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) swept the season series 2-0 over the Tigers (10-12, 2-7 SEC) following A&M’s 66-64 victory at Missouri on January 21. Missouri on Tuesday scored 18 first-half points - its season low in a half - in falling behind by seven at the break. Both teams shot poorly from the field (35% the Aggies compared with 31% for the Tigers), but A&M held a 49-30 rebounding advantage. Mitchell Smith led the Tigers with nine points. The Aggies’ Emanuel Miller led all rebounders with 13.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.