Sports Minute: Texas A&M holds on, upsets No. 17 Auburn 78-75

2 hours 49 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 March 04, 2020 7:34 PM March 04, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Texas A&M survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset No. 17 Auburn 78-75. Wendell Mitchell added 14 points and a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies navigate pick up their fifth league road win. The Tigers wiped out most of a nine-point deficit over the final 46 seconds as Texas A&M struggled at the free-throw line. Samir Doughty led Auburn with 25 points.

