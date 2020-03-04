Sports Minute: Texas A&M holds on, upsets No. 17 Auburn 78-75
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Texas A&M survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset No. 17 Auburn 78-75. Wendell Mitchell added 14 points and a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies navigate pick up their fifth league road win. The Tigers wiped out most of a nine-point deficit over the final 46 seconds as Texas A&M struggled at the free-throw line. Samir Doughty led Auburn with 25 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
