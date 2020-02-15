Sports Minute: Texas A&M rallies in second half to beat Georgia 74-69

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Emanuel Miller scored a game-high 21 points and Texas A&M wiped out a 12-point deficit to defeat Georgia 74-69. The game was tied 59-59 with 4:32 remaining before the Aggies outscored the Bulldogs 15-10 the rest of the way. Miller scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half. Bulldogs freshman Anthony Edwards, the possible top pick in this summer’s NBA draft, was held to six points on 2-of-7 shooting. Rayshaun Hammonds led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

