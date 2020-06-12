Sports Minute: Texas athletes: Rename buildings, drop 'The Eyes of Texas'

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A group of Texas Longhorns football players and other athletes are urging the school to rename several campus buildings, change the traditional school song and donate money to support the Black Lives Matter movement. A two-page unsigned note posted on social media said the football team will participate in team activities but won't help recruiting or participate in alumni events. The letter said the players want the school to address their issues before the fall semester starts in August.

