Sports Minute: Texas football players march to Capitol to honor Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Dozens of University of Texas football players marched with Austin police officers from campus to the state Capitol to honor the memory of George Floyd on Thursday. Many of the players locked arms on the two-mile walk that stopped on the opposite side of the building from where protesters have gathered for several days. Once there, the group and police officers took a knee for nine minutes to symbolize the amount of time Floyd was detained on the ground by Minneapolis police before he died.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.