Sports Minute: Texas surging and turning the conversation about Smart

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas Longhorns have gone from unwatchable to unbeatable. A five-game win streak with a lineup decimated by injuries has raised Texas from near the bottom of the Big 12 into a possible NCAA Tournament team. And they are slowly turning the conversation about the future for coach Shaka Smart. The winning streak is a making a strong argument to let him stick around despite the program's struggles over the previous three years. Texas hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

