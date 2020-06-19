Sports Minute: Texas Tech adding grad transfer from Alabama in backfield

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Texas Tech has added another graduate transfer at running back. Chadarius Townsend is coming over from Alabama after being used sparingly in the backfield there for two years. He split time at running back and receiver while playing special teams. Texas Tech coach Matt Wells has now added a grad transfer at running back in each of his two offseasons. Armand Shyne came from Utah last year and finished second on the team with 374 yards rushing. Townsend was a standout high school quarterback in Alabama. He had eight carries for 22 yards last season.

