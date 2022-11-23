Sports Minute: Texas Tech WR Seth Collins granted 6th year of eligibility

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Texas Tech receiver Seth Collins is getting an extra season to play in college. Red Raiders coach Matt Wells said Friday that the NCAA has granted a waiver for Collins to have a sixth year of eligibility. Collins missed last season because of a shoulder injury. Collins started his career at Oregon State, where he started seven games at quarterback as a true freshman in 2015 before moving to receiver at the end of that season. He had 32 catches in his first season for Texas Tech in 2018, but got hurt late in spring practice last year.

