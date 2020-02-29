Sports Minute: Texas tops No. 22 Texas Tech 68-58 for 4th straight win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - The Texas Longhorns are making a late push for an NCAA Tournament berth. Andrew Jones scored 22 points and the Longhorns stretched their winning streak to four games with a 68-58 victory at No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday. Texas improved to 18-11 overall and 8-8 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders, the Big 12 co-champion last season when they made it to the NCAA championship game, is also 18-11 after its second loss in a row. Jahim'us Ramsey had 13 points to lead Tech, but missed a dunk in the final minute that Texas turned into a breakaway layup.

