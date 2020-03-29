Sports Minute: Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Timmy Hill has won NASCAR's virtual race aired nationally during the sports shutdown caused by the new coronavirus. NASCAR has suspended its season and has worked with iRacing to create a 6-race series of the virtual competitions. This running was aired in some markets by Fox and nationally on cable's Fox Sports One after last week's race was the highest-rated esports race in history. The iRacing gives drivers a chance to spotlight their sponsors and keep fans engaged. NASCAR has so far postponed seven races.

