Sports Minute: Top heavy: Handful of elite programs hoard most top recruits
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
The rich getting richer on signing day in college football in a long-standing tradition. This year's class was especially top-heavy. Six schools signed 22 of the 31 players rated as five-stars by 247 Sports. Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State signed 47 of the top 100 recruits. Georgia landed the top-ranked class with Alabama and Clemson close behind. This the third year the recruiting calendar opened in December. The February signing period is now fairly quiet as most teams simply put the finishing touches on their classes.
