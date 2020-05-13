Sports Minute: Tour plans constant testing, limited access for golf return

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The PGA Tour has outlined a health plan for its return that includes players testing for the new coronavirus both at home and when they arrive at tournaments. Officials discussed the health and safety plan on Wednesday. The tour's chief of operations says they won't play if it's not safe for everyone involved, and if testing takes away from resources in the host city. The return to golf will not include spectators or pro-ams. Key personnel will have to answer health questionnaires and have their temperatures taken every day. The tour says if a player tests positive, he will have to withdraw and self-isolate.

