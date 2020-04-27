Sports Minute: Tunsil hopes more players will do contracts without agents

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil became the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman by negotiating a $66 million contract extension with the Houston Texans without the help of an agent. Now he hopes that other players will follow his lead and do their own deals, too. Everyone from Tunsil’s teammates and friends to family members were shocked that he completed his extension without an agent. But he knew it was the right decision for him.

