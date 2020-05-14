Sports Minute: UNLV graduate transfer Jonah Antonio headed to Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - UNLV graduate transfer Jonah Antonio says he will join Wake Forest. The 6-foot-5 guard announced his decision in a social-media post Thursday. He started his career at Mount St. Mary’s, spent a year at South Plains College in Texas and then last season with the Runnin’ Rebels. The Australian guard averaged 6.9 points as a part-time starter and was second on the team with 53 made 3-pointers. Antonio joins a program being led by new coach Steve Forbes.

