Sports Minute: UNLV's Arroyo tabs Baylor's Thomas as offensive coordinator

LAS VEGAS (AP) - New UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo has hired former Baylor assistant Glenn Thomas as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Thomas spent the past three seasons as Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He followed Bears coach Matt Rhule to Waco after a two-year stint as an assistant at Temple. Thomas previously spent seven seasons in the NFL, serving three years as quarterbacks coach after a four-year stint as an offensive assistant.

