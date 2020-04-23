Sports Minute: UNLV's Arroyo tabs Baylor's Thomas as offensive coordinator
LAS VEGAS (AP) - New UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo has hired former Baylor assistant Glenn Thomas as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Thomas spent the past three seasons as Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He followed Bears coach Matt Rhule to Waco after a two-year stint as an assistant at Temple. Thomas previously spent seven seasons in the NFL, serving three years as quarterbacks coach after a four-year stint as an offensive assistant.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Wife of virus patient released from McAllen hospital: Its a hard experience
-
Valley bike sales spike amid pandemic, gym closures possible factor
-
Structure fire under control in Donna, crews monitoring hot spots
-
City of Brownsville encourages residents to get tested for coronavirus at drive-thru...
-
Tamaulipas taking stricter social distancing measures to contain spread of coronavirus