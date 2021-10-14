Sports Minute: US women beat Costa Rica 6-0, win Olympic qualifying group
HOUSTON (AP) - Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 to finish atop its group in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. The World Cup-winning U.S. team extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games. The Americans wrapped up the group stage with three shutouts and 18 goals. Both teams had already earned a spot in the semifinals of the tournament later this week in Carson, California. Eight teams are playing in the tournament, which will determine the region's two berths to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
