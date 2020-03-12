Sports Minute: US women wear jerseys inside out in apparent protest

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The U.S. women's national team wore its warmup jerseys inside out in an apparent protest before playing Japan Wednesday night in the SheBelieves Cup. The team is in the midst of an ongoing legal dispute with U.S. Soccer over gender discrimination, which became heated this week when the federation filed court documents claiming that the women are less skilled and have less demanding roles than the men on its national teams.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.