Sports Minute: USC hires Todd Orlando to be Helton's defensive coordinator
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Todd Orlando has been named Southern California's defensive coordinator. The veteran assistant coach spent the last three seasons in the same job at Texas. Helton fired defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast on Dec. 28 after four seasons together. The 48-year-old Orlando accepted a job as Texas Tech's linebackers coach and assistant head coach after the Longhorns fired him last month. But he soon emerged as a top candidate to join Helton's staff alongside offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, a former Texas Tech quarterback.
