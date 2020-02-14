Sports Minute: USC hires Todd Orlando to be Helton's defensive coordinator

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Todd Orlando has been named Southern California's defensive coordinator. The veteran assistant coach spent the last three seasons in the same job at Texas. Helton fired defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast on Dec. 28 after four seasons together. The 48-year-old Orlando accepted a job as Texas Tech's linebackers coach and assistant head coach after the Longhorns fired him last month. But he soon emerged as a top candidate to join Helton's staff alongside offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, a former Texas Tech quarterback.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.