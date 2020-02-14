Sports Minute: UT Arlington tops UL Monroe behind torrid 3-point shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Jabari Narcis scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Texas Arlington made half its field goals from beyond the 3-point arc and the Mavericks defeated Louisiana-Monroe 68-54. Sam Griffin led UT Arlington with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four 3-pointers. Radshad Davis added 15 points on 4-for-4 shooting from distance. Tyree White had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks, whose losing streak reached eight games.

