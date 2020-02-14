Sports Minute: UT Arlington tops UL Monroe behind torrid 3-point shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Jabari Narcis scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Texas Arlington made half its field goals from beyond the 3-point arc and the Mavericks defeated Louisiana-Monroe 68-54. Sam Griffin led UT Arlington with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four 3-pointers. Radshad Davis added 15 points on 4-for-4 shooting from distance. Tyree White had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks, whose losing streak reached eight games.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
