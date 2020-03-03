Sports Minute: Verlander says groin tightness no longer a concern

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Houston ace Justin Verlander says the groin tightness that has slowed him this spring is no longer worrisome. Verlander made his Grapefruit League debut on Tuesday, throwing 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He threw 53 pitches, hitting 97 on the scoreboard radar gun. Houston manager Dusty Baker says Verlander's velocity was better than expected. Verlander wasn't as pleased with the location of his pitches, particularly struggling with the command of his slider. He developed a better feel for the pitch as the game progressed, throwing two impressive sliders in a strikeout of Yadier Molina.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.