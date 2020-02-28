Sports Minute: Verlander scratched from Thursday start with groin tightness
By BY CHUCK KING
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Justin Verlander's spring training debut will be postponed at least a few more days while the Houston Astros ace deals with tightness in his groin. Verlander had been scheduled to start Thursday against Washington. Instead, he will throw a simulated game at the Astros' complex prior to that exhibition. Houston manager Dusty Baker said the tightness first appeared a couple of days ago. Baker says he isn't worried about the injury lingering. Verlander won his second Cy Young Award last season by going 21-6 with a 2.52 ERA.
