Sports Minute: Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Vince Carter made his retirement official by announcing on his podcast Thursday that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of the season that this would be his last in the NBA. His 22 seasons are the most in league history. He became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades. Carter started his career with Toronto, then played for New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and spent his final two seasons with Atlanta.

