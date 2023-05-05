Sports Minute: Weidenaar helps Central Ark. rally to beat A&M-CC 71-67
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Aaron Weidenaar had a career-high 20 points as Central Arkansas rallied to defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-67 on Saturday. Weidenaar shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc.
