Sports Minute: Weidenaar helps Central Ark. rally to beat A&M-CC 71-67

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Aaron Weidenaar had a career-high 20 points as Central Arkansas rallied to defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-67 on Saturday. Weidenaar shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc.

