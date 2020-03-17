Sports Minute: Where will Tom Brady land? Bucs are faves and front-runners
By The Associated Press
Tom Brady made it clear to the world that he’s leaving New England after two decades, three league MVPs and six Super Bowl rings. Left unsaid: where he’s headed. What NFL team wouldn’t want a four-time Super Bowl MVP? Only one will get arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, the man dubbed TB12. The Tampa Buccaneers are the clear front-runner to land Brady and are among the teams with the most salary cap space in the league. But others are surely in the mix.
