Sports Minute: White helps Houston beat No. 16 Wichita State 65-54

By JEFFREY PARSON

Associated Press

WICHITA. Kan. (AP) - Fabian White scored 14 points for Houston as the balanced Cougars emphatically defeated No. 16 Wichita State 65-54. Houston is tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference standings. Wichita State lost its second straight game Saturday and managed just one player scoring in double figures.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.