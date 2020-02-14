Sports Minute: White helps Houston beat No. 16 Wichita State 65-54
By JEFFREY PARSON
Associated Press
WICHITA. Kan. (AP) - Fabian White scored 14 points for Houston as the balanced Cougars emphatically defeated No. 16 Wichita State 65-54. Houston is tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference standings. Wichita State lost its second straight game Saturday and managed just one player scoring in double figures.
