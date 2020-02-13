Sports Minute: Williams scores 22, Prairie View tops Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Darius Williams had 22 points as Prairie View A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-54. Devonte Patterson had 17 points and eight rebounds for Prairie View, which has won five in a row at home. Gerard Andrus added 11 points and six rebounds. Faite Williams had six assists. Marquell Carter had 12 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

