Sports Minute: Williams scores 22, Prairie View tops Arkansas-Pine Bluff
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Darius Williams had 22 points as Prairie View A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-54. Devonte Patterson had 17 points and eight rebounds for Prairie View, which has won five in a row at home. Gerard Andrus added 11 points and six rebounds. Faite Williams had six assists. Marquell Carter had 12 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood