Sports Minute: With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Scottie Scheffler has come a long way in the last year. Scheffler was No. 830 in the world at this time a year ago. He went on to lead the Korn Ferry Tour to get his PGA Tour card. And the steady progress he has shown in 11 tournaments is taking him places in a hurry. Scheffler now is No. 51 in the world, enough to get him into the Mexico Championship this week. He's virtually a lock for the Match Play in Austin, Texas, next month. And the PGA Tour rookie just might make it to the Masters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.