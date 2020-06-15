Sports Minute: WNBA plans to play 2020 season in Florida starting late July

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The WNBA has announced plans to play an abbreviated 22-game season in Florida beginning in late July. The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Bradenton to play the games at the facility and possibly others nearby. Players would be housed at IMG and teams would hold training camps there as well. The games would be played with no fans in attendance. The WNBA would use its regular playoff format, with the top eight teams making the postseason and the first two rounds being single-elimination. The top two seeds would have byes until the semifinals. The postseason would end in early October. A 36-game season that was supposed to start May 15 was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

