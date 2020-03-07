Sports Minute: WVU beats No. 4 Baylor, denies Bears chance at league title
By JOHN RABY
AP Sports Writer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points to lead West Virginia to a 76-64 win over No. 4 Baylor. The loss denied the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular season championship and handed the league title to top-ranked Kansas. Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers on Saturday. West Virginia took control with a a 21-5 run in the second half, when Baylor went more than eight minutes without a field goal. Jared Butler led the Bears with 21 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Missing Vietnam Valley Veteran to be honored 50 years later
-
Valley congressman details COVID-19 spending package
-
City ordinance: McAllen residents to pickup leaves on property to prevent drainage...
-
Public intoxication charge for sleeping in the car
-
Sullivan City police chief to take on top cop position in Alamo