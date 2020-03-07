Sports Minute: WVU beats No. 4 Baylor, denies Bears chance at league title

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points to lead West Virginia to a 76-64 win over No. 4 Baylor. The loss denied the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular season championship and handed the league title to top-ranked Kansas. Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers on Saturday. West Virginia took control with a a 21-5 run in the second half, when Baylor went more than eight minutes without a field goal. Jared Butler led the Bears with 21 points.

