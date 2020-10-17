Sports Minute: Xavier Gipson leads Stephen F. Austin over Angelo St. 31-12
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Xavier Gipson caught two touchdown passes and scored on a punt return to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 31-12 victory over Division-II member Angelo State on Saturday night.
Gipson finished with five receptions for 177 yards. His 37-yard punt return for a touchdown helped the Lumberjacks build a 14-10 halftime lead.
Trae Self was 11 of 27 for 197 yards passing, and threw touchdown passes of 90 and 76 yards to Gipson. Da’Leon Ward had a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Lumberjacks (2-3).
Zach Bronkhorst threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cason Brown for Angelo State. Alfred Grear scored on a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Five decades after he fought in Vietnam, veteran becomes a United States...
-
With families stuck at home, domestic violence becomes 'a pandemic within a...
-
Revised code of conduct for Texas social workers prompts concern
-
LUPE organizes caravan to the polls
-
Cameron County elections administrator clears up social media confusion about voting, election...