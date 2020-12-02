Spread the Warmth RGV organizes blanket drive for the needy

As temperatures drop across the Rio Grande Valley, an organization is working to make sure everyone stays warm.

Many families, especially in rural neighborhoods, live in homes without heat — or even insulation.

"It was heartbreaking that you would see those families and kids living in the conditions they were," said Esmeralda Adame, an organizer of Spread the Warmth RGV. "I mean, you would think: 'Oh, you were in the U.S.' I actually thought I was somewhere in Mexico."

With help from the Mission Economic Development Corp., Adame organized a blanket drive.

Anyone may drop off donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Mission Event Center, 2425 Ruby Red Blvd., Mission.

Spread the Warmth RGV plans to hand out the blankets on Dec. 11.

