Springer takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (28-28, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (19-37, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Cristian Javier (4-2, 3.33 ERA) Texas: Lance Lynn (6-2, 2.53 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: George Springer is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Houston readies to play Texas.

The Rangers are 13-23 against AL West opponents. Texas' team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the club with an OBP of .335.

The Astros are 18-18 against the rest of their division. Houston has hit 61 home runs as a team this season. Springer leads the club with 13, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .175.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is batting .272.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Ronald Guzman: (right hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

