Springer takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (29-30, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (21-38, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Chase De Jong (0-0, 14.73 ERA) Texas: Jordan Lyles (1-6, 7.08 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston's Springer puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

The Rangers are 15-24 against opponents from the AL West. Texas' team on-base percentage of .281 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the lineup with an OBP of .333.

The Astros are 19-20 against the rest of their division. Houston has slugged .406 this season. George Springer leads the team with a .543 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .381.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 56 hits and is batting .271.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

