St. Joseph Academy: Diego De La Cruz Commits to UTEP
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy's Linebacker Diego De La Cruz has verbally committed to play Division 1 football at The University at Texas El Paso.
"It’s something that as a Mexican kid you don't really see your future, you don't imagine it and once you get there it's like a movie. Wow this is really happening, this is actually my reality.”
