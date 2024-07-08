St. Louis visits Dallas with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press



St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: St. Louis leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Blues won the last meeting 4-3.

The Stars are 24-14-3 at home. Dallas has given up 41 power-play goals, killing 82.8 percent of opponent opportunities.

The Blues are 12-9-5 against opponents in the Central Division. St. Louis has allowed 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 80 total points, scoring 33 goals and registering 47 assists. Alexander Radulov has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-22 in 82 games played this season. Jaden Schwartz has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Jamie Oleksiak: day to day (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

