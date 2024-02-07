Staging Materials Found Could be Used on Border Construction

MISSION – Border wall preparations continue in Mission.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS found what looks like a staging area for materials that could be used to build a new section.

The staging area behind a fence on the south end of Conway Avenue has been growing over the last days.

Behind the fence are stacks of metal tubes that look like the steel bollards that are used in the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

The company advertised on the fence, VMK materials LLC, did not want to comment but directed us to speak to Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says they are working to get information on the matter.