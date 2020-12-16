Stallworth Shines Academically

EDINBURG – UTRGV redshirt junior Lew Stallworth stands out on the Vaquero basketball team when it comes to academics. The California native leads the team’s upperclassmen with a 3.5 GPA.

“My family is really proud of me,” said Stallworth. “I always strive to do good academically and the ball stops bouncing at some point in life. I’m taking care of business in the classroom. I don’t want to be a distraction.”

Stallworth was named the recipient of the Sam Williams endowed scholarship, which is given to a member of the basketball team based on academic, athletic, and civic merit.

“It means a lot,” said Stallworth. “I take my academics serious. Winning an award like that is really gratifying. It shows all the hard work pays off in the classroom.”

“It’s great,” said UTRGV head coach Lew Hill. “He’s been a good student since I’ve been here and I’m sure before me. That’s what we really talked about. Being a really good student athlete. He exemplifies that.”

In the future, Stallworth hopes to one day become a sports broadcaster. In the meantime, the Vaqueros are focused on their next matchup. Thursday’s first-round contest in the WAC tournament against Seattle.