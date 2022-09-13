Starr Co. Land Owners Seek Higher Compensation Over a Decade Later
RIO GRANDE CITY – More than a decade later, border land owners continue to fight for their property.
On Thursday, three cases filed in 2008 were in federal court.
Paxton Warner with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in McAllen says they’re handling over 40 cases from 2008.
Most are properties in Starr County.
The government wants the lands for border security plans.
Watch the news clip above for more information.
