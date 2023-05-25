Starr County assisting victims of fire that destroyed two homes
An investigation is underway after at least two homes were destroyed in a Tuesday fire in Starr County.
It took hours before multiple fire agencies could get the fire in the Alto bonito community under control.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The Starr County Crime Victims Unit is helping the fire victims with anything they might need.
“We are working with the crime victims unit to provide assistance for the victims with clothing blankets pillows, possibly a place to stay,” Starr County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Esmeralda Muniz said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
