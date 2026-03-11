Starr County cities sign disaster declarations following weekend storm damage

Cities across Starr County are signing disaster declarations following storm damage that hit the area.

The city of Escobares held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to approve its declaration. Escobares Mayor Fernando Garza said electric poles in the city were damaged and streets flooded.

"A lot of people got affected by the storm here on Saturday. We see a lot of damage on the streets and trees," Garza said.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera signed a disaster declaration in response to the storm damage across the area.

Rio Grande City officials also signed a disaster declaration on Tuesday.

Those who experienced damage are urged to fill out the state's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool survey and reach out for assistance.